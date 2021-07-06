US Suffers Some 150 Gun-Related Deaths Over July 4th Weekend

At least 150 people were killed in gun violence in more than 400 shootings in the United States during Independence Day celebrations last weekend, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, a website that records and tracks gun violence in every city in the country.

According to data from Gun Violence Archive, these events are part of a climate of increased violence faced in recent months by some major U.S. cities.

The media outlet warns that this statistic, which includes shooting incidents and victims of gun violence nationwide over a 72-hour period from Friday to Sunday, has yet to be updated, so the number could be higher.

In New York, where gun violence has increased in recent months to levels not seen in years, there were 26 fatalities in 21 shootings between Friday and Sunday.

That is, however, a decrease from the same period last year, when 30 people were shot in 25 shootings, according to the NYPD.

On July 4 alone, the city experienced 12 shooting incidents involving 13 victims, an increase from last year, when there were eight shootings and eight victims, according to sources.

So far this year, gun violence incidents in New York have soared nearly 40% when compared to the same period in 2020, with 767 shootings and 885 victims.

In Chicago, another of the country's largest cities, 83 people were shot, of which 14 were killed, over the holiday period.

Unlike other cities experiencing an increase in violent crime, Chicago's homicide rate through June is 2% lower than the same period in 2020. However, the overall number of victims is still 14% higher.

The reason for the drop was a less violent June, with Chicago recording a 20% drop in homicides compared to last year (78 instead of 98), a 13% drop in shootings (363 compared to 416), and an 8% drop in shooting victims (499 versus 540).

There were also several mass shootings over the holiday weekend, incidents defined as those leaving four or more people dead or injured by gunfire, excluding the assailant.

Among them, eight people were wounded early Sunday morning in a shooting near a car wash in Fort Worth, Texas, following an argument between a group of men, according to a local police press release.

In Norfolk, Virginia, four children were shot and wounded Friday afternoon, including a 6-year-old girl who was initially reported to have life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition, according to police there.

The victims also included a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a boy of the same age. All are expected to make a full recovery. Norfolk police said detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of being connected to the shooting, according to the network.

In addition, a 17-year-old boy was killed and 11 other people were injured in a shooting at a street party attended by several hundred people in Toledo, Ohio, Sunday night, according to Toledo police.