'US Statements Are False And Biased,' Cuban Scientists Say

Last week, over 600 Cuban scientists, doctors, and concerned citizens signed an open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden for his misleading statements on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in this Caribbean nation.
On July 15, Biden publicly referred to Cuba as a "Failed State," claiming this country’s health system could not respond effectively to the current epidemiological situation. In response to these claims, Cuban doctors and scientists reminded him of their country's achievements in fighting the pandemic.
They highlighted that National Immunization Program (NIP) guarantees free and universal vaccination for all Cubans since 1962. Thanks to NIP, citizens are protected against 13 life-threatening diseases, including diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. Besides, Cuban health authorities have not reported a single measles case in recent decades.
In Cuba, biotechnological research and production is fully integrated to the needs of the public health system. This is why, for example, 8 out of 13 basic vaccines are produced in the national territory.
So far, about 30 percent of the population have already been fully vaccinated with Sovereign 02, Sovereign PLUS, and Abdala coronavirus vaccines. Additionally, Cuban scientists are working on the development of new vaccines specifically designed to be effective in the presence of COVID-19 strains.
Cuba has developed working partnerships on vaccination with the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). Unlike what Biden suggested, none of these multilateral organizations has ever suggested that it be necessary to intervene in the vaccination processes implemented by Cubans themselves.
The letter stressed that Cuban vaccine experts have been called upon to assist in global efforts to eliminate polio and that WHO asked this country's production facilities to export urgently needed meningitis vaccines to sub-Saharan Africa.
Scientists and health professionals also urged Biden to lift the U.S. blockade against Cuba and establish health cooperation mechanisms between both countries to fight the pandemic.