'US Statements Are False And Biased,' Cuban Scientists Say

Last week, over 600 Cuban scientists, doctors, and concerned citizens signed an open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden for his misleading statements on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in this Caribbean nation.

On July 15, Biden publicly referred to Cuba as a "Failed State," claiming this country’s health system could not respond effectively to the current epidemiological situation. In response to these claims, Cuban doctors and scientists reminded him of their country's achievements in fighting the pandemic.

They highlighted that National Immunization Program (NIP) guarantees free and universal vaccination for all Cubans since 1962. Thanks to NIP, citizens are protected against 13 life-threatening diseases, including diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. Besides, Cuban health authorities have not reported a single measles case in recent decades.

In Cuba, biotechnological research and production is fully integrated to the needs of the public health system. This is why, for example, 8 out of 13 basic vaccines are produced in the national territory.



There are Cuban doctors in #Haiti providing emergency medical assistance to earthquake victims.

