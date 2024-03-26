U.S: Ship Crashes Into Bridge in Baltimore and Demolishes It

According to the Coast Guard, the ship alerted of a loss of control and propulsion after leaving the port in Baltimore.

This Tuesday, a container ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, US, completely destroying it.

The collision occurred around 1:30 am and caused a fire on the ship, in addition to the aforementioned collapse.

The American emergency services are in a state of search and rescue of people who fell into the sea as a result of the collapse and the crew of the freighter.

They added that, at the time of the collision, a brigade of construction workers and a few vehicles and machinery were on the bridge.

Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses following collision with cargo ship



Maryland Transportation Authority closes all lanes, diverts traffic https://t.co/SuxRfPraL3 pic.twitter.com/bnfop3JzCj — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) March 26, 2024

Law enforcement and security agencies reported that the collision was an accident and there was no human hand involved, nor actions by terrorist groups.

According to the Coast Guard, the ship alerted of a loss of control and propulsion after leaving the port in Baltimore.

The accident is associated, in the words of international analysts, with the lack of investment by the US government in the maintenance of air and port transport infrastructure.