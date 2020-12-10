US Sets a Grim New Record: Over 3,000 COVID Deaths in One Day

The U.S. reached its highest coronavirus deaths in a single day on Wednesday, two weeks after the Thanksgiving holidays when health experts warned Americans not to travel or gather.

According to figures published by the Johns Hopkins University tracker, 3,124 Covid-19 deaths recorded in the United States on Wednesday, plus an additional 221,276 new cases confirmed. It is the first time since the pandemic began that the US has recorded more than 3,000 deaths in a single day.

The U.S. healthcare system is under considerable pressure: hospitalisations from Covid were also at a record on Wednesday, at 106,000. Across several states, including California, Texas and Rhode Island, field hospitals have been set up in order to cope with the increasing amount of patients coming in as intensive care units (ICU) across the country fill up.

The grim daily record was set as a group of experts is gathering to pass a recommendation for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant emergency use approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine currently being administered in the United Kingdom. The regulating agency is expected to follow the panel’s recommendation, and officials have said that the first vaccine doses, reserved for vulnerable populations and frontline workers, could begin distribution within 24 hours of FDA approval.

US reports record 3,000+ Covid-19 deaths in a single day as poll shows half of Americans hesitant to take vaccine jab https://t.co/9mdHhVwdxP — Boris Leovic (@BorisLeovic) December 11, 2020

A second vaccine, developed by Moderna with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will also be discussed for approval by a similar panel on 17 December.

As pressure on the U.S. health system and economy intensified, Congress is expected to vote as early as Thursday on a deal that would give legislators more time to work out a new coronavirus relief package. So far the two parties and the White House have been unable to strike a deal on the size of a new relief package or to resolve sticking points such as business liability protections and aid for state and local governments. Congress has not passed any pandemic relief since multiple relief measures amounting to $3 trillion in aid were approved last spring.

The FDA has said that Pfizer’s data backs up its findings that the vaccine is more than 90% effective across people of different ages, races, and underlying health conditions, with no major safety concerns.

“The data presented in the briefing report were consistent with what we heard before and are really exciting,” Dr. William Moss, head of Johns Hopkins University’s International Vaccine Access Center, told the Associated Press. “Nothing that I see would delay an emergency use authorization.”