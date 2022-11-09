US Senate Race in State of Georgia Heads to Runoff

Neither Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker surpassed the threshold to win the race. The candidates will therefore face off against each other in a Dec. 6 runoff election.

According to media projections on Wednesday, the U.S. Senate race in the state of Georgia is advancing to a runoff race.

Neither Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker surpassed the threshold to win the race.

The candidates will therefore face off against each other in a Dec. 6 runoff election that will determine who will seat in the U.S. Senate in the next Congress.

Under Georgia's election laws, a candidate must receive at least 50 percent plus one to win an election outright.

Control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still hanging in the balance, a day after voters cast ballots in the 2022 midterm elections.

Two other Senate races in the states of Nevada and Arizona, as well as a number of House races, have yet to be called.

In this year's midterms, 36 out of 50 states and three U.S. territories elected governors. Numerous other state and local elections were also contested.