    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

US Sees Record High of Overdose Deaths Amid Pandemic: NYT

  • Photo taken on Sept. 30, 2021 shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States.

    Photo taken on Sept. 30, 2021 shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States. | Photo: Xinhua/Liu Jie

Published 18 November 2021
Opinion

More than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the yearlong period ending in April, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing provisional figures from the National Center for Health Statistics.

For the first time, the number of overdose deaths in the United States has surpassed 100,000 a year after increasing almost 30 percent from the 78,000 deaths in the prior year, it added.

RELATED:
 Biden Unveils The New US-Colombia Counternarcotics Strategy
   
 

Overdose deaths have more than doubled since 2015, said the report, adding that it resulted from lost access to treatment, rising mental health problems and the broader availability of dangerously potent street drugs.
   
The fatalities have lasting repercussions, since most of them occurred among people aged 25 to 55, in the prime of life, Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, was quoted as saying. 

Tags

Pandemic Drug Use

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.