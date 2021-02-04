UN Security Council Unanimously Rejects Myanmar Coup

The 15 members, including China and the U.S., issued a joint statement highlighting "the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law."

The United Nations (UN) Security Council called on Thursday for Myanmar's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi's immediate release.

The 15 members, including China and the U.S., issued a joint statement highlighting "the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law."

The @UN Security Council has expressed "deep concern" over the military takeover in Myanmar, calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratically-elected leaders.



The Council pledges its continued support for democracy there.https://t.co/JluPHsGtjp — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) February 4, 2021

Moreover, the Security Council expressed "concern at the restrictions on civil society, journalists and media workers." The council also called "for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, including through the re-establishment of UN relief flights."

The military authorities who took over Aung San Suu Kyi blocked Facebook on Thursday as social media is considered a primary source of information for half of the 54 million inhabitants. During an online event on Wednesday, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres confirmed that the international organization would mobilize the international organization "to make sure that this coup fails."