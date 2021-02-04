    • Live
News > Myanmar

UN Security Council Unanimously Rejects Myanmar Coup

  • The Security Council expressed

    The Security Council expressed "concern at the restrictions on civil society, journalists and media workers." | Photo: Twitter/ @@HninYuMaw15

Published 4 February 2021
The 15 members, including China and the U.S., issued a joint statement highlighting "the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law."

The United Nations (UN) Security Council called on Thursday for Myanmar's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi's immediate release.

RELATED:

Myanmar Gov't Leaders Detained, Army Declares Emergency State

Moreover, the Security Council expressed "concern at the restrictions on civil society, journalists and media workers." The council also called "for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, including through the re-establishment of UN relief flights."

The military authorities who took over Aung San Suu Kyi blocked Facebook on Thursday as social media is considered a primary source of information for half of the 54 million inhabitants. During an online event on Wednesday, the UN  Secretary-General António Guterres confirmed that the international organization would mobilize the international organization "to make sure that this coup fails."

  

Myanmar coup UN Security Council

People

Aung San Suu Kyi

UN Security Council, Reuters
by teleSUR/esf-MS
