US Sanctions Seek to Subdue Nations: Iranian President Raisi

On Tuesday, teleSUR held an exclusive conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who analized events of global significance and pointed out the role of the U.S. sanctions as an instrument of geopolitical domination.

"Sanctions imply a war against countries. In the past, the instruments of aggression were military, now they use sanctions to subdue nations," he said, stressing the importance of cultivating relations between the countries of the global South to face this type of aggression.

Raisi mentioned that Iran and Venezuela maintain very good social, political and economic relations, which allows both nations to have a "high capacity" to deepen their exchanges and benefit each other.

The Iranian president also spoke about the recent statements by former President Donald Trump about Washington's intention to make Venezuela collapse in order to keep its oil.

"The United States seeks to make its interests prevail at a global level. They also seek to consolidate their hegemony in this geographical area. What Trump said is a reality: the United States seeks to usurp and plunder Venezuelan oil."

The Iranian leader emphasized that Washington sanctions those sovereign countries that do not follow the guidelines of its foreign policy. One of those countries is Iran, which will not oppress anyone or accept that anyone ever oppresses it.

'When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse, we would have taken it over and we would have gotten all that oil'



-President Trump on his sanctions policy which former UN Special Rapporteur Alfred De Zayas estimated to have killed 100,000 people by 2020.



Do US foreign policy… pic.twitter.com/wwUSxZ82a7 — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) June 11, 2023

"They don't want us to export and be independent and self-sufficient," he said, referring to the consequences of the U.S. economic sanctions against the Iranian people.

"There is a war between the will of those peoples who want to be independent and the will of a hegemonic system wanting to subdue everyone. I believe the independent peoples will win."

The Iranian president recalled that the United States has caused destruction and irreparable damage in countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan, where Washington has repeatedly disrespected the internal decisions of each nation.

"Those who want to intervene in our countries are the 'Axis of Evil'... We must end unilateralism and create a multipolar world. We must end this type of oppression against human beings," he said.

Regarding the use of nuclear energy, Raisi stressed that Iran has fulfilled the established commitments, while the US and European nations have not.

"The only country that met its commitments was Iran. We have always said that our nuclear activities are peaceful. We do not and will not seek to have nuclear weapons," he stressed.