US Sanctions Must Be lifted for Elections to Take Place: Venezuela Opposition Leader

Leaders of Venezuela’s opposition parties have hailed results from the formal dialogue with the government, calling it a peaceful route out of adversity while also calling U.S. sanctions a threat to any early elections, and demanding that they be lifted.

Venezuela’s Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez, along with opposition figure Timoteo Zambrano, gave a brief press conference Monday in which they gave updates on the progress made in the formal dialogue between the government and some parties of the opposition.

They announced that "dialogue tables" have been formed to discuss eight topics which include: 1. Electoral power and electoral guarantees; 2. Truth commission; 3. Sovereignty and territorial integrity; 4. National Economy; 5. Institutional and political balance; 6. Social rights; 7. Political parties; 8. Social movements.

When opposition spokesperson Zambrano was asked about his position on U.S. sanctions, he replied that it would be difficult to hold elections with sanctions hanging over the country, and proceeded to call on the U.S. to lift them.

Lawmaker Timoteo Zambrano says that his and other opposition parties stated their clear rejection of U.S. sanctions in the National Dialogue document. He says the upcoming parliamentary elections are in danger, with sanctions making it difficult to campaign or hold any election. pic.twitter.com/PwBSRCRbta — Camila (@camilateleSUR) September 23, 2019

Zambrano also rejected extremist elements in the opposition who are not taking part in peace talks and who labeled those who are as "unrepresentative".

The dialogue received a boost earlier in the week when Edgar Zambrano, Vicepresident of the National Assembly, who had been recently freed from prison as per the initial peace agreements, signaled his interest in reestablishing dialogue, saying "Upon leaving here I will meet with friend my Timoteo Zambrano, to discuss whether Oslo can be restored or what we can do."

As of Tuesday lawmakers from the ruling socialist party, PSUV returned to the country's National Assembly, a decision that was announced as part of the first agreements between the government and the opposition parties last week.