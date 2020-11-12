US: Republicans Oppose Trump's Obstruction of Biden Transition

Despite securing the popular vote and surpassing 270 electoral college votes, Biden has been locked out of necessary transitional procedures because U.S. President Donald Trump still has not recognized the election results.

A growing number of Republican party leaders and elected officials have joined calls for U.S. President Donald Trump to recognize his electoral defeat so that President-elect Joe Biden can start receiving classified briefings, in the interests of national security.

Even Trump supporter and far-right Senator from Florida Marco Rubio, current Republican chairman of Senate foreign relations committee, has called for Biden to start receiving the briefings, claiming that, "Our adversaries aren’t going to wait for you to catch up to take action."

While Biden has already named his administration's COVID-19 task force, announced his chief-of-staff (Ron Klain) and spoke with Pope Francis about common goals during Biden's presidency, the Trump administration's refusal to accept defeat hinders most steps necessary for Biden to assume office, including the meeting of the Electoral College, the vote of approval in Congress and the presidential inauguration in January, among others.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Republicans in a press conference today to accept the presidential election results, saying, "Stop the circus and get to work on what really matters to the American people.”

Senator from Virginia Tim Kaine—Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016—released a video today similarly calling on his Republican colleagues to acknowledge Trump has lost the race, accusing Trump of “acting like a spoiled child,” and saying the president was threatening American democracy for the sake of his own ego.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has declared that Donald Trump will remain in power for a second term. pic.twitter.com/pibjMSB7m3 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 11, 2020

Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Republican Senator from Arizona and former presidential candidate, released a statement congratulating Joe Biden.

In it, she stated: "Congrats to Joe Biden for carrying my home state of Arizona. I am so proud of Arizonans for showing up in record numbers to make their voices heard. Thank you to the election workers who ensured a fair and honest process. Let’s get to work!"

Senators Lindsey Graham, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, John Thune, Ron Johnson, and Chuck Grassley have also said they believe Biden should begin receiving the classified intelligence briefings.

On Thursday, Chuck Grassley, the most senior Senate Republican, also said he believed Joe Biden should receive classified briefings now that he is president-elect.

“I would think —especially on classified briefings—the answer is yes,” the Iowa Republican told CNN.