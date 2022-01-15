US Registers 17 Mass Shootings So Far This Year

Last year, 20,658 people lost their lives in the United States in incidents involving firearms and 691 mass shootings were recorded, according to The Gun Violence Archive's statistics.

According to the independent organization The Gun Violence Archive, the United States has reported 17 mass shootings so far in 2022.

The group, which compiles data on firearms incidents in the country, said the most recent event occurred the day before in the city of Eugene, Oregon, resulting in six injuries.

According to local media, the incident took place last night at the entrance of WOW Hall, a concert hall in a community center in that city, where rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang were performing.

According to Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner, one of the injured is in critical condition and said there are no arrests at this time, but there is a suspect.

At this pace, the US will see over 600 mass shootings and over 37k gun-related deaths in 2022. We can protect our kids and communities this year by uniting gun owners and non-gun owners to identify solutions to reduce gun violence. See the data here: https://t.co/Zw6IKXAumP pic.twitter.com/KHxWm7X8fu — The 97Percent (@97Percentorg) January 10, 2022

Other counts revealed that deaths with those devices rose more than 24 percent in 2021 compared to 2019.

In a message to the nation last June, President Joe Biden reported meeting with a bipartisan group of civilian and law enforcement leaders to discuss how best to curb "the epidemic" bleeding the country.

The United States holds the sad world record of the highest gun possession per capita within its geographic boundaries.