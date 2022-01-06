US Raises Vigilance Level Against ‘Domestic Extremism’

The U.S. government implemented a higher level of vigilance to maintain security in the country on the first anniversary of the assault on the Capitol.

The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, has announced that Washington has adopted new security measures to deal with "domestic extremism" by radical groups within the country.

The announcement came in the framework of the first anniversary of the assault on the U.S. Congress by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

In fact, the official has confirmed that Washington has implemented a higher level of surveillance, increasing the presence of security agents and strengthening its coordination with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and more critical units of the North American country.

• Five people including one police officer killed



• Former president Trump sued for his role in inciting the riots



• Political polarization goes on in the country



Capitol riot anniversary a stark reminder of risks faced by American democracy https://t.co/hlnvi8DJ57 pic.twitter.com/o2ZI5jev0E — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) January 7, 2022

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger also said that his department closely monitors several events, including "intelligence dissemination, operational planning and civil disturbance unit preparedness" to prevent another violent attack.

Manger also revealed that his team of the investigation operation identified in 2021 about 9600 threats to national security consisting of phone calls, emails, or messages on social networks.



Last January 6, 2022, a demonstration of Trump supporters became very violent as protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building to "capture and assassinate elected officials" after the country's 2020 presidential election.