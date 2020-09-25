US Protests: Police Repression Over Breonna Taylor Decision

The United States has seen three straight nights of nationwide protests against the verdict of innocence for the police officers who took the life of Breonna Taylor.

Anti-police brutality protests in Lousiville, Kentucky, and throughout most major cities in the United States over the past three nights have been met with police repression, arrests, and violence.

Since the grand jury decision was announced Wednesday by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron not to arrest or charge three of the four police officers involved in the killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor on March 13, nonstop protests have riddled U.S. metropolitan areas, with dozens of arrests, significant property damages and dozens injured due to clashes with state security forces.

Violence from local, state, and federal police deployments have not only characterized manifestations in Louisville but New York City, Washington, Boston, Los Angeles, and elsewhere. In Los Angeles, a truck drove into a crowd of protestors Thursday night, injuring at least one. In Philadelphia, protestors shut down a major highway and were met with tear gas, rubber bullets, and pepper spray. In Atlanta, seven people were arrested during protests near the Capitol, met with repression from the Georgia State Patrol.

On Wednesday night in Louisville, widespread police violence led to at least two officers being shot in response. At least 24 people have been arrested in clashes with the police in Louisville since Wednesday's announcement, including State representative Attica Scott (D), who introduced Breonna's Law. Curfews have been extended throughout the weekend in Louisville, and both federal agents and riot police remain widespread throughout the city.

Taylor's murder—along with that of George Floyd and countless other victims of police brutality and racist violence in the United States—has become a rallying call for racial justice, police abolition, and anti-militarism in the United States and abroad in the six months since her death.

Taylor's family, her attorney Ben Crump, nationwide protestors, and even high profile celebrities have denounced Cameron's investigation, continuing to call for the release of transcripts and footage presented to the grand jury; the arrest and conviction of all four officers involved in her murder; and ongoing justice for all victims of police violence in the United States.