The U.S. Defense Secretary said more military forces might be sent to Latvia.

During a speech in Lativa, Lloyd Austin, the U.S. Defense Secretary, pledged to continue with the rotation of the U.S. forces in the Baltic state, adding that more military assistance could be sent to the country. Citing a threat from Russia, the U.S official commented on the country's potential need for a military army boost.

"We will enhance our rotational deployments in the region and intensify our training with our Baltic allies to further strengthen our combat credible posture in the region […] we can also bring in forces from the United States," said Austin.

The official highlighted the U.S. commitment to support the Baltic state regarding defense, saying that the Security Force Assistance Brigade will continue operating. "If something happens, and [...] the sovereign territory of Latvia is questioned or challenged, we're gonna be here to work with our partners."

On his side, the Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks commented on the daily "nitty gritty training and the additional financial assistance, which the U.S is offering to Latvian troops to defend their country.

The Russian special operation in Ukrainian territory has been used as the pretext for Washington's boost by 25 percent of military assistance for states of the European Union.

Since the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine last February 24, the Pentagon has deployed a total of 100 000 troops in Europe.

Russia has assured that Moscow does not represent a threat to NATO states.