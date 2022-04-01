US: Press Secretary Psaki To Leave the White House

Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, is allegedly considering leaving the post at the press briefing room in exchange for a TV anchor position.

On Friday, the Axios portal reported that Psaki has been talking with MSNBC about enrolling in the network after leaving her current job in the White House next May. The report indicates that the current Press Secretary of the White House has not officially signed any contract yet, but "the deal is nearly final," she commented on the matter with some White House officials.

According to Axios, the official will host a show for MSNBC on NBC Universal's streaming platform Peacock and take part in live programming on MSNBC's cable network. If she finally makes official the rumors, 43-year-old Psaki will become a TV personality, as a long list of former White House officials that have done it before.

As a result of working during the presidency of Donald Trump, she also has TV experience as a political contributor for CNN. The comments have been on the table by the media since she announced she would resign from the White House in 2022.

.@PressSec Jen Psaki: “At whatever time I leave the White House, I can promise you the first thing I’m going to do is sleep and spend time with my three- and six-year-old, who are my most important audiences of all.”https://t.co/WChvPuL1DV — Martin Pengelly (@MartinPengelly) April 1, 2022

Kate Bedingfield, White House Communications Director, has been named as one of the potential successors for Psaki as the U.S. President Spokesperson, as she has recently made her debut in the briefing room.

Psaki had served as a spokesperson for the State Department from 2013 to 2015.