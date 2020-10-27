US Presidential Candidates Should Commit to a Peace Economy

While fires tear across the Western states, U.S. politicians had the audacity to approve a US$740 billion Pentagon budget.

We are living through multiple crises—political, economic, ecological. California has seen record-breaking wildfires. With the deadliest here in northern California.

Almost all of northern California is in a moderate to extreme drought. In general, the West coast of the United States is on fire, forcing thousands to flee as their homes and businesses burn to the ground.

We’re left feeling scared, powerless, and unsure of what will come next. People are saying it feels like the apocalypse, and they might be right. Why does it feel like the world is ending?

It’s only logical to feel this way—because the crisis didn’t start this year. We’ve known about the climate crisis for years, but the U.S. has continuously ignored it.

While fires tear across the Western states, U.S. politicians had the audacity to approve a US$740 billion Pentagon budget, essentially handing a blank check to the world’s single largest institutional polluter, which causes more greenhouse gas pollution than 140 other nations combined.

That’s why we are asking U.S. presidential candidates to agree to grow a green local peace economy and work towards a peace economy that respects people and the planet — a feminist economy of giving and sharing that’s local and relational.

We urge presidential candidates and U.S. politicians to enact the Green New Deal and Us Presidential Candidates Should Work Towards a Peace Economydevelop and enact a New Peace Deal.

Our country’s relations with the rest of the world should be based on respect, cooperation, and diplomacy—not war If we’re serious about taking on climate change, that will mean investing in jobs to build up our green infrastructure that doesn't rely on contributing to an industry which makes a killing on killing. It’s time to protect the planet and defund the war.