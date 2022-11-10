US President To Meet With Chinese Counterpart During G20 Summit

The White House reported that U.S. President Joe Biden would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping following Monday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia.

This will be Biden's first face-to-face meeting with Xi since taking office. The two presidents spoke by phone in late July and are now expected to discuss "efforts to maintain lines of communication."

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, "the leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication...responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align."

Noting that the U.S. position on Taiwan "has not changed at all since the beginning," Biden said Wednesday that he would bring the issue to the conversation with the Chinese president.

The Taiwan issue has recently had a detrimental impact on relations between the two nations. China calls for respect for the "One China" policy, while the U.S. recognizes, but does not endorse China's sovereignty over Taiwan.

The conflict in Ukraine and increased missile testing by North Korea will also be topics for discussion by the presidents, according to a U.S. official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will occur on November 15-16, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia.