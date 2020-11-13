US President-Elect Joe Biden Wins Arizona

Arizona has 11 votes in the Electoral College. With this vote count, Biden gains now 290 electoral votes.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has secured the U.S. State of Arizona by a small margin against his Republican rival Donald Trump.

As reported by local media, Biden gained 1,668,664 votes, representing 49.4 percent of the Ballots, while President Donald Trump obtained 1,657,250 votes (49.06 percent).

It is the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has won the state of Arizona since former President Bill Clinton in 1996. With this vote count, Biden has now 290 electoral votes.

There are still two states to be awarded: Georgia and North Carolina. The latest forecast showed Biden with 0.29 percent of the votes in Georgia, while Trump is ahead, by 1.3 percent in North Carolina. If the trend continues, Biden will end with 306 electoral votes and Trump with 232.

In Arizona, the Democratic Party enjoys also the victory of its Senate's candidate Mark Kelly who will replace Republican Senator Martha McSally, who was not elected. Arizona has not had two Democratic senators at once since the 1950s.

This is as landslidey as US elections get these days. https://t.co/i81t71drMg — Jennifer 'the people have decided' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 10, 2020

Although Biden was declared the winner of the election on November 7 with over 270 delegates, Trump has still not acknowledged his defeat and has denounced without evidence an electoral fraud.

President Trump has blocked the transition process to the new government and has filed lawsuits in courts in at least five key states to invalidate votes and turn the results around through the courts.

Meanwhile, December 14 is the real deadline to conclude the vote count since the Electoral College must formally elect the president.

It is estimated that 100 million U.S. citizens cast their ballots in early voting before election day, which represents a record number. The Latino electorate reaches 23 percent of Arizona’s electoral roll.