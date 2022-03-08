US President Bans Russian Oil Imports

According to reports, gasoline prices had reached a record never seen before in the U.S., rising to 4.17 per gallon because of the current crisis in Ukraine and recent sanctions imposed on Russia.

Earlier, energy market experts warned about the consequences of the U.S. move of disabling the importation of Russian oil without a backup alternative, resulting in the climbing of energy prices. The U.S. President Joe Biden disclosed on Tuesday the total banning to Russian oil imports, including gas and oil.

"Today, I'm announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy. We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine," said the president during his televised address Tuesday morning. He added that "this is a move that has strong bipartisan support in Congress and I believe in the country. Americans have rallied to support the Ukrainian people and made it clear we will not be part of subsidizing Putin's war."

Biden noted he had previously consulted allies in Europe before making the decision. "We're moving forward with this ban understanding that many of our European partners and allies may not be in a position to join us," he stated."But we're working closely with Europe and our partners to develop a long-term strategy to reduce their dependence on Russian energy as well," the head of state affirmed."This is a step that we're taking to inflict further pain on Putin, but there will be costs as well here in the United States," he said, remarking that "defending freedom has a cost."

The U.S. will no longer import Russian energy as the country wages war against Ukraine. Biden announced the newest sanctions today, saying that a ban on Russian oil and gas would target “the main artery of Russia’s economy.”https://t.co/afUVk9cxnO pic.twitter.com/AwMarCWiSJ — Source New Mexico (@source_nm) March 8, 2022

"Since Putin began his military buildup on Ukrainian borders, just since then, the price of the gas at the pump in America went up 75 cents. And with this action, it's gonna go up further," said Biden, blaming the Russian president for the climb in gas prices.

"[Sanctions have] caused the Russian economy to quite frankly crater. The Russian ruble is now down by 50%...One ruble is now worth less than one American penny. And preventing Russia's central bank from propping up the ruble, and keeping its value up, they're not going to be able to do that now. We cut Russia's largest banks from the international financial system and it's crippled their ability to do business with the rest of the world. In addition, we're choking off Russia's access to technology, like semiconductors, that [will] sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come," Biden said, referring to the sanctions imposed on Russia.