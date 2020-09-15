US Popularity Lowest in Two Decades -Report

When compared to other "world leaders" such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the report revealed that Trump is the least trusted.

The U.S. Pew Research Center reported on Tuesday that the country's popularity among some allies is the lowest in two decades as hundreds of people say that President Trump's administration has mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest survey by the nonpartisan organization shows that across the 13 countries where the poll took place, U.S. reputation decreased to 34 percent. Moreover, in Canada, the popularity rate is the lowest since the institution started to collect such data.

In Germany, only 26 percent has a positive view of the U.S., which is in "stark contrast to the very favorable assessments Germans had during Barack Obama's presidency," the report points out.

Furthermore, the organization explained that since the beginning of President Trump's term in 2017, the polls had shown a relatively negative view of the U.S. in Canadá and Western Europe and the negative trend is likely to continue.

The report takes into account that opinions of the U.S. generally shift according to the confidence in the current president.

Among the 6 leaders included on our survey across 13 countries, Angela Merkel of Germany receives the highest marks, while U.S. President Donald Trump receives the lowest https://t.co/IvudOtnNdx pic.twitter.com/GY8pdGHDSq — Pew Research Global (@pewglobal) September 15, 2020

In this sense, U.S. popularity has decreased considerably during 2018 and 2019 in each country but Spain. The data shows that 40 percent of Spaniards see the U.S. positively in 2020. On the other hand, South Korea is the only country where a majority of 59 percent favor the U.S.

The study also reveals that across the 13 nations than men have a more positive assessment than women as Denmark reports the most massive gap, with 42 percent of men supporting the U.S. in contrast with 26 percent of women.

Moreover, in Europe, an average of 34 percent considers the U.S. the world's leading economic power, while 48 percent think it is China.

Furthermore, in all nations, Donald Trump's approval is very low, as 16 percent of those surveyed have confidence in the U.S. president. When compared to the other world leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the report revealed that Trump is the least trusted.