US: Polls Show Increased Support for Trump's Impeachement

Even within Republican voters, support for impeachment has increased over the last four days.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll argues that the number of voters supporting President Donald Trump's impeachment increased from 36 percent on September 22 to 43 percent on September 26.

“As more information has emerged about whistleblower allegations against President Trump, support for impeachment proceedings has grown to its highest point since the beginning of the summer,” Morning Consult Vice President Tyler Sinclair told Politico.

Over the past 15 days, Politico / Morgin Consult has conducted two online opinion polls. While the first one started after the U.S. House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her support for impeachment proceedings, the second one began after she announced formal investigations.

In its latest investigation, Politico / Morning Consult surveyed 1,640 registered voters and obtained information with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in the modern history of this country.



Enough is enough.



I hope the Judiciary Committee of the U.S. House will begin the impeachment process. pic.twitter.com/WHth62v5br — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 24, 2019

The data show that the proportion of people interviewed who opposed the impeachment decreased from 49 percent on Septermber 22 to 43 percent on September 26.

Among those who identify themselves as Democrats, impeachment supporters rose from 66 percent to 79 percent. Among those defined as independent, the proportion increased from 33 to 39 percent.

Discontent with Trump increased even within the Republican side, where support for impeachment increased from 5 percent to 10 percent. Simultaneously, the red opposition to impeachment fell from 89 percent to 85 percent.

“This week’s news cycle had a significant impact on Republicans and independents, giving credibility to Democrats' impeachment inquiry,” Sinclair explained.

