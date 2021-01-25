US Police Killed at 135 Unarmed Black People Since 2015

Seventy-five percent of the police officers involved in the shootings were white.

The National Public Radio (NPR) published a report showing that at least 135 unarmed Black men have been killed by U.S. police since 2015.

The investigation also recalled that 75 percent of the police officers involved in the shooting deaths of unarmed black men were white.

“Several officers were convicted of crimes. However, all of them kept their jobs,” NPR discovered, adding that the report focused on specific cases.

In 2018, the white officer Ryan McMahon shot to death African-Descendent Ronell Foster, 33, whose only "crimes" were riding his bike without lights and weaving in and out of traffic.

According to NPR, Foster was on community supervision for a car theft conviction at the time and eventually fled the scene because he was scared. McMahon chased the bike rider and fired seven shots against him.

“The evils of capitalism are as real as the evils of militarism and racism” - Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay #RadicalKing pic.twitter.com/e0No2hOomU — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) January 18, 2021

“The Solano County district attorney did not bring charges against McMahon because 'Foster posed an immediate and extreme threat' to the officer,” the NPR report assured.

This white officer was involved in another fatal police shooting a year later. On June 12, 2019, McMahon and another five officers fired 55 shots in 3.5 seconds against Willie McCoy, a Black young man who fell asleep inside his car, blocking a restaurant's drive-thru.

The officers began firing when the man moved his hand. "We thought he would grab the semi-automatic weapon he had in his pocket and shoot us," the agents argued.

“However, an investigation proved that McCoy, 20, was just going to scratch his chest,” NPR recalled while assuring that at least 15 of the officers investigated for this report were involved in a Black man’s murder more than once.