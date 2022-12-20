    • Live
US Pharmacies Limit Sales of Children’s Meds Amid “Tripledemic”

    Cold and flu medicines are seen in low supply at a store in New York, the United States, on Dec. 7, 2022. | Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua

Published 20 December 2022 (3 hours 44 minutes ago)
CVS said it is restricting both in-person and online purchases of two children's pain relief products. Walgreens has also limited online purchases of six over-the-counter fever reducers per transaction.

U.S. pharmacies CVS and Walgreens are limiting purchases of children's pain-relief medications amid a winter "tripledemic" of respiratory viruses.

CVS said it is restricting in-person and online purchases of two children's pain relief products.

Walgreens has also limited online purchases of six over-the-counter fever reducers per transaction.

"Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, over-the-counter pediatric fever reducing products are seeing constraint across the country," Walgreens said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the agency had been tracking surging demand for medication.

The U.S. Consumer Healthcare Products Association said sales of pediatric pain relievers are up 65 percent from this time last year.

The country continues to see a surge in respiratory illnesses among young children, including COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus. 

