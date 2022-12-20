US Pharmacies Limit Sales of Children’s Meds Amid “Tripledemic”

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
CVS said it is restricting both in-person and online purchases of two children's pain relief products. Walgreens has also limited online purchases of six over-the-counter fever reducers per transaction.
U.S. pharmacies CVS and Walgreens are limiting purchases of children's pain-relief medications amid a winter "tripledemic" of respiratory viruses.