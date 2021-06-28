US: Notorious Anti-Cuban Terrorist Eduardo Arocena Out of Jail

El Nuevo Herald recently reported the U.S. government released from prison Friday the notorious anti-Cuban terrorist Eduardo Arocena after serving 39 years in jail.

According to the same publication, Arocena was sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States after being found guilty of "terrorism, acts of intimidation and murder" against persons and entities linked to the Cuban government almost four decades ago.

The reason given to justify his early release is the "delicate health condition of the 77-year-old."

Arocena, a native of Caibarién, had been convicted after being found guilty of 25 crimes and giving false testimony. According to the charges filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Arocena "was behind at least two murders and thirty explosions in New York, New Jersey, and Florida."

The Cuban had also been accused of the murder of Félix García Rodríguez, attaché of the Cuban diplomatic mission to the United Nations.

Arocena led the Omega 7 organization, responsible for the attacks on the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the Soviet Union's mission to the UN, and Cuba's diplomatic missions. Investigations also linked the group to a plot to bomb John F. Kennedy Airport in New York in 1979.

Among its criminal acts of terrorism against Cuba was the hemorrhagic dengue fever epidemic that broke out at the end of May 1981 and affected some 344,203 people, causing the death of 158 people, including 101 children.

En 1984, ante el Tribunal Federal de la ciudad de Nueva York, el terrorista de origen cubano Eduardo Arocena, confesó: “La misión del grupo encabezado por mí era obtener ciertos gérmenes e introducirlos en Cuba…”. https://t.co/huPpwDJIcT — Carlos F. de Cossio (@CarlosFdeCossio) June 28, 2021

In 1984, before the Federal Court in New York City, Cuban-born terrorist Eduardo Arocena confessed: "The mission of the group headed by me was to obtain certain germs and introduce them into Cuba...".

The release of the notorious anti-Cuban terrorist, one of the few that the United States has brought to justice, comes at a time when the current U.S. administration keeps Cuba on a spurious list of countries that support terrorism.

The recently released terrorist is living proof that U.S. territory has been used on countless occasions as a base for terrorist acts against Cuba.

In a speech delivered last Wednesday, the 23rd, before the United Nations General Assembly, regarding the vote on a resolution against the U.S. blockade of Cuba, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla assured:

"Cuba has been the victim of terrorist actions organized, financed and executed by the U.S. government or from U.S. territory, which has cost the lives of 3,478 Cubans and disabilities to 2,099."