US: New York Authorities Sue The National Rifle Association

NRA is the largest and most influential gun organization in the country.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit on Thursday aimed at dissolving the National Rifle Association (NRA) after evidence emerged of the organization's illegal conduct and misuse of funding coming from charities to personal use.

"The NRA's influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets," said Attorney General James.

The official quoted over a dozen examples to describe that NRA executives repeatedly used millions and millions from the organization reserve and allocated it to their interests, from family trips to the Bahamas, private jets; expensive meals; private travel, and more.

Since the NRA is registered as a not-for-profit charitable corporation in New York, the general Attorney of this city is entitled to issue the lawsuit. Furthermore, under state law, this type of corporation is required to register and file annual financial reports with the Charities Bureau in the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

It's clear that the @NRA has been failing to carry out its stated mission for many years, and today, we sent a strong and loud message that no one is above the law.



Not even the @NRA. pic.twitter.com/TwkD7xXEUQ — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020

However, the influential gun organization operations managed all this time to avoid audits.

The lawsuit also includes the NRA four top executives, who instituted a culture of self-dealing, mismanagement, and negligent oversight at the NRA that was illegal, oppressive, and fraudulent, according to the OAG.

According to the OAG, the organization is responsible for "improper expense documentation, improper wage reporting, improper income tax withholding, failure to make required excise tax reporting and payments, payments over reasonable compensation to disqualified persons, and waste of NRA assets," among others.

The official explained that the activities of these individuals led to a loss of $64 million in just three years for the NRA.

The General Attorney asked the court to order NRA executives to return the funds they misuse as well as remove them from their positions.