US: New Case of Police Brutality Reported

Arkansas State Police opened an investigation into the use of force by the two deputies and an officer during an arrest made in Mulberry.

Three police officers in Crawford County, Arkansas, in southern United States, were suspended and an investigation was opened as a result of a video that was shared on social media that showed them beating and restraining, with excessive force, a man in a parking lot.

According to the police report, a man identified as Randal Worcester, 27, was threatening a store clerk on Sunday morning. When confronted by officers, he pushed an officer to the ground and punched him in the back of the head, leading to the arrest seen in the video.

However, the footage shows how the three officers, while restraining the suspect, one of them punches him in the head, another one knees him and a third one restrains him.

At one point, one of the uniformed officers grabs his head and hits it against the ground continuously.

Worcester was arrested and transported to a local hospital. He faces charges of terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, and other assault charges, according to the police. The incident occurred around 10:40 AM last Sunday in front of a convenience store in Mulberry, Crawford County.

Crawford County sheriff’s Deputy Zack King, Levi White and Mulberry Police officer Thell Riddle have been identified as the officials in the viral arrest video showing the beating of Randall Worcester. All 3 officers have been suspended as Arkansas state police investigate. pic.twitter.com/eVJoGNTYko — Gary Burton JR (@GaryBurton_JR) August 22, 2022

Two of the officers are Crawford County Sheriff's Office deputies and the third is an officer with the Mulberry City Police Department, the latter on administrative leave.

The state police investigation was initiated at the request of both the sheriff's office and Crawford County Prosecutor Rinda Baker.

Governor Asa Hutchinson reacted on social media, "I have spoken with Colonel Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the prosecutor's request."

Once completed, the case file will be forwarded to the Crawford County prosecutor and she will determine if the use of force by law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas law.