US Navy Admits Leaked 'Classified' UFO Footage is Real

The footage showed a number of mysterious, unrecognized objects traveling through the air at a high speed.

The U.S. Navy has confirmed that three clips showing mysterious objects traveling the air at a high speed were indeed authentic, stating that they were unsure if the objects were drones or something else.

One of the videos confirmed by the Navy was filmed in 2004, while two others were taken by U.S. fighter pilots in 2015. The latter two videos featured audio from the U.S. fighter pilots; they expressed disbelief at what they saw.

Speaking to NBC News this week, the U.S. naval spokesperson Joseph Gradisher said that the Navy has classified the objects "unidentified aerial phenomena."

"The three videos show incursions into our military training ranges by unidentified aerial phenomena. The Navy has characterised the observed phenomena as unidentified," Gradisher said.

The clips, which were first released by the Stars Academy of Arts & Science, a research group co-founded by Blink 182 frontman Tom DeLonge, said they went through a "declassification review process" and were approved for release.

The naval spokesperson has disputed the claims made by the Stars Academy of Arts & Science; in particular, the 2004 clip which was taken aboard an aricraft from the USS Nimitz carrier group.

He would add the U.S. Navy "has no information regarding how the 2015 clips ended up in the public domain. The two clips were first published by the New York Times after they surfaced.

The U.S. government does not often discuss these cases and has often discouraged people from seeking information about these unidentified flying objects (UFO).