US-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue Restarts

"Migration should be optional, not forced. It should not be due to lack of jobs, hunger, necessity, and insecurity," President AMLO stressed.

On Thursday, Mexican and U.S. authorities, respectively led by Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Vice President Kamala Harris, began the High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) in Washington.

"Mexico and the United States are friends, partners and allies, and this dialogue will further strengthen the productive integration that already exists between our nations," Ebrard commented about this cabinet-level meeting which aims at fostering mutual economic growth and development.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) agreed in March to resume this annual high-level meeting, which began in 2013 but was interrupted in 2016 during the Trump administration.

According to the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the topics to be discussed include strengthening supply chains, border infrastructure, development in southern Mexico and northern Central America, cybersecurity and workforce development (with an emphasis on vulnerable populations).





The tweet reads, “Members of the HLED. For Mexico, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier, and Ambassador Esteban Moctezuma Barragan. For the United States, Kamala Harris, Secretary Antony Blinken, Secretary Gina Raimondo, Ambassador Katherine Tai, and ambassador Ken Salazar.”

"That is what is going to be raised again today to the U.S. government. That work should be done immediately in Central America because nothing has been done in years. There have been some actions through agencies and the so-called civil society, but the support does not reach the people," AMLO said.

The Mexican president wants a new stage to start from today. In particular, with regard to the migratory phenomenon, he stressed that the Biden administration must immediately take the decision to support Central America's poorest countries and solve the causes that prompt migration flows.

"Migration should be optional, not forced. It should not be due to lack of jobs, hunger, necessity, insecurity. People should have the possibility to work and be happy where they were born," AMLO said, adding that he sent a letter to Biden in which he mentioned the need to implement temporary work visas, since U.S. infrastructure strengthening plans will require a significant amount of workforce.



