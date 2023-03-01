US: Major Building Fire in Buffalo Leaves One Firefighter Dead

A large fire broke out in downtown Buffalo, the second-largest city in the U.S. state of New York, on Wednesday. Causes are still unknown.

Mayor Byron Brown confirmed the death Wednesday afternoon, initially the firefighter had been reported missing. "I am deeply saddened to report that a member of the Buffalo Fire Department has lost his life while bravely battling a four-alarm fire on Main Street in downtown Buffalo today," he said via Twitter.

The incident took place at a building that housed a theatrical costume store. A fire and a sudden explosion threw flames and smoke into the street.

According to Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, the situation deteriorated rapidly and firefighters had to evacuate the building to escape from the collapsing interior.

Our thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Buffalo tonight as they mourn the loss of a member killed in the line of duty at a fire on Main St today. We mourn besides you and are here to support you. May they RIP @BfloFire282 pic.twitter.com/34gpEZrkxW — DC Fire Fighters Association, Local 36 (@IAFF36) March 2, 2023

The deceased firefighter was unable to leave the burning building after the explosion. "The rest of our firefighters on the scene were able to evacuate safely and, unfortunately, he could not," the Fire Commissioner said.

Part of the interior of the building was demolished. Authorities closed the streets near the fire, for which the causes are still unknown.

Videos recorded by bystanders showed fire crews outside the building battling the flames. They can be seen knocked down and engulfed in a cloud of ash, then flailing to regain control of the spray hoses. The thick layer of smoke spread across several parts of the city.