Russia Reacts To US Decision To Lift Sanctions on Gas Pipeline

Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday called as "a positive sign" the U.S. decision to waive sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG pipeline, which will carry Russian gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

"It is not in Washington's interest to create additional obstacles in our relationship. The project is moving forward despite difficulties," Peskov said one day after the U.S. State Department announced it will not sanction the company or its adviser Matthias Warnig.

"Third countries can't put pressure on Russia to stop the pipeline's construction. It is illegal and does not correspond to international trade norms. Russia and its partners will complete the project," he added.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his country remains opposed to the infrastructure. Although Washington will not sanction Nord Stream 2, it will impose restrictions on companies involved in the construction of the undersea pipeline.

