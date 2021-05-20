Russia Reacts To US Decision To Lift Sanctions on Gas Pipeline

Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday called as "a positive sign" the U.S. decision to waive sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG pipeline, which will carry Russian gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea.
"It is not in Washington's interest to create additional obstacles in our relationship. The project is moving forward despite difficulties," Peskov said one day after the U.S. State Department announced it will not sanction the company or its adviser Matthias Warnig.
"Third countries can't put pressure on Russia to stop the pipeline's construction. It is illegal and does not correspond to international trade norms. Russia and its partners will complete the project," he added.
On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his country remains opposed to the infrastructure. Although Washington will not sanction Nord Stream 2, it will impose restrictions on companies involved in the construction of the undersea pipeline.
"Our stands against Nord Stream 2 are unwavering. We are committed to strengthening transatlantic relations as a matter of national security," Blinken stressed.
According to Washington, Nord Stream 2 will increase European dependence on Russian gas, undermine the continent's security, and deprive Ukraine of the money it charges Russia for transporting its gas across Ukrainian soil.
"The lifting of U.S.-imposed sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would represent a win for Russia," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The 2,460-kilometer pipeline will transport 55 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe per year. According to Russian authorities, only 100 kilometers remain to complete the project.