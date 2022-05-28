    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

US Lawmakers Urge Biden for Inclusive Summit of the Americas

  • President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Los Angeles on June 8 to host the ninth Summit of the Americas.

    President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Los Angeles on June 8 to host the ninth Summit of the Americas. | Photo: Twitter @latimes

Published 28 May 2022
Opinion

The Congress members explained that excluding countries might affect the United States' relations with all American nations and jeopardize the ambitious plans enshrined in the White House’s economic plan, known as Build Back Better.


A group of U.S. lawmakers from Congress urged President Joe Biden to invite Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua to the Summit of the Americas, scheduled to take place from June 6 to 10 in Los Angeles.

RELATED:

US-Controlled Summit Is Non-Inclusive, ALBA-TCP Denounces

In a letter sent to the president on Thursday, a score of legislators said that the omission of the governments of those three nations could undermine the position of the United States in this region.

The Summit will be held at a critical moment for Latin America and the Caribbean amid the hemisphere’s struggle to overcome the health crisis caused by Covid-19 and dealing with the impact of climate change, they explained.

They added that, amid this situation, excluding countries might affect their relations with all American nations and jeopardize the ambitious plans enshrined in the White House’s economic plan, known as Build Back Better.

In late April, Cuba denounced its exclusion from the preparations of the summit and called this decision a “historic setback” by the Biden administration.

Since this announcement, the presidents of Mexico, Honduras, Bolivia, Guatemala, and other nations said that they would not attend the Summit if all countries from this continent were not present.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Thursday that regardless of Washington’s decision, he will not attend this event.

Tags

United States Summit of the Americas Build Back Better ALBA-TCP Latin American Integration

People

Joe Biden Miguel Diaz Canel

PL
by teleSUR/capc
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.