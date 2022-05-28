US Lawmakers Urge Biden for Inclusive Summit of the Americas

The Congress members explained that excluding countries might affect the United States' relations with all American nations and jeopardize the ambitious plans enshrined in the White House’s economic plan, known as Build Back Better.



A group of U.S. lawmakers from Congress urged President Joe Biden to invite Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua to the Summit of the Americas, scheduled to take place from June 6 to 10 in Los Angeles.

In a letter sent to the president on Thursday, a score of legislators said that the omission of the governments of those three nations could undermine the position of the United States in this region.

The Summit will be held at a critical moment for Latin America and the Caribbean amid the hemisphere’s struggle to overcome the health crisis caused by Covid-19 and dealing with the impact of climate change, they explained.

They added that, amid this situation, excluding countries might affect their relations with all American nations and jeopardize the ambitious plans enshrined in the White House’s economic plan, known as Build Back Better.

Joe Biden is hosting the "Summit of The Americas" in June.



The summit is already being boycotted by over a dozen countries because Biden tried to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the summit.



BT's @KeiPritsker goes over the timeline of the summit's collapse. pic.twitter.com/YlKJMfwENn — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) May 27, 2022

In late April, Cuba denounced its exclusion from the preparations of the summit and called this decision a “historic setback” by the Biden administration.

Since this announcement, the presidents of Mexico, Honduras, Bolivia, Guatemala, and other nations said that they would not attend the Summit if all countries from this continent were not present.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Thursday that regardless of Washington’s decision, he will not attend this event.