US Judge Sets Bail for Former Bolivian Minister Arturo Murillo

Despite the extradition proceedings by Bolivia, with the payment of bail, the former minister will be able to go free until his trial.

A judge in Miami, United States (USA), agreed Monday to set bail at $25,000 for former Bolivian minister of the de facto government, Arturo Murillo and postponed a hearing on corruption and money laundering charges for September 9.

"Today, the Prosecutor's Office and the defense have informed about that bail agreement to the judge, and the judge has accepted it," said lawyer Daniel Pulecio, while affirming that they are waiting for a report that the bail condition has been fulfilled.

In addition, he pointed out that on Monday, the judge in the case only addressed the issue of the bail of the former Minister of Government in a virtual session and that she ordered a new postponement of the presentation of the accusation by the Prosecutor's Office, before which Murillo will have the option to plead guilty or face trial.

On the other hand, he pointed out that the general rule is that people respond to the process in liberty as long as they agree with the Prosecutor's Office.

Murillo was Minister of Government during the mandate of the self-proclaimed de facto president Jeanine Áñez (2019-2020) and was arrested last May in the United States. He continues to be detained in Miami, unlike four other co-defendants who were released on bail and are awaiting trial in liberty.

"Murillo will have to pay $250,000 in bail to defend himself in liberty."

The former head of government faces several trials in his country for the same charges of corruption, among other crimes, including genocide, but fled the country two days before the end of the transitional administration of Añez last November 8 and sought refuge in the U.S.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested him in the U.S... It accused him of leading a money-laundering operation over the State's overpriced purchase of riot control materials for police use.

Currently, the accomplices of these criminal actions who enjoy parole in the United States are Murillo's former chief of staff and advisor, Sergio Méndez, the Bolivian-American Philip Lichtenfeld, and businessmen Luis Berkman Littmann and Bryan Berkman.