US Imposes New Sanctions on Nord Stream Russian Companies

While lifting some sanctions against their German allies the U.S now creates a new point of conflict with Russia.

The United States has blacklisted 13 Russian ships involved in the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, the US Department of the Treasury said on Friday.

The blacklisted ships are the Academic Chersky, the rtemis Offshore, the Bakhtemir, the Baltic Reseracher, the Finval, the Captain Beklemishev, the Murman, the Narval, the Sivuch, the Spasatel Karev, the Umka, the Vladislav Strizhov, and the Yuri Topchev.

The US Department of the Treasury on Friday imposed sanctions against three Russian legal entities linked with the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

The sanctions cover Mortransservice, the Marine Rescue Service, and the Samara Heat and Power Property Fund.

One more company, Koksokhimtrans, which is already on the US blacklist over the situation in Ukraine, has been added to the Nord Stream 2-related sanction list. Hence, once sanctions are lifted under one of these blacklists, restrictions will stay in place under the other.