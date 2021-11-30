US Imposes New Punitive Measures on Cuban Officials

The United States announced on Tuesday measures against nine Cuban officials whose visas to visit that country will be restricted.

The Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced the measure through his Twitter account without defining the nine referred to. The State Department's note only indicates that in the group, there are high-ranking officers of the FAR (Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces) and the Minint(Ministry of the Interior).

Furious at the failure of its anti-Cuban plan of November 15, Washington claims that the new punitive measures are to penalize "those who undermine the capacity of the Cuban people to improve their political, economic and security conditions."

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez responded on his Twitter account: "The US persists in error of supposing that our government would allow it to provoke social destabilization in Cuba. It is a right and a duty to safeguard sovereign prerogatives and reject foreign interference. The hostile measures announced today do not alter that determination."