US Implements New Measures at the Border Following DHS Scandal

"These proposed changes will significantly improve DHS’s and DOJ’s ability to more promptly and efficiently consider the asylum claims of individuals encountered at or near the border while ensuring fundamental fairness," the Department of Homeland (DHS) Security said in a statement.

The U.S. government confirmed on Wednesday a plan to reinforce the migration mechanisms at the Southern border to tackle the crisis which reports the largest numbers of asylum seekers in the last 20 years.

The main changes include increasing the staff and the number of border agents, as well as authorizing asylum officers to grant or deny the asylum request after the migrants pass the border, skipping the current court hearing.

Today, DHS and @TheJusticeDept are publishing a notice of proposed rulemaking to make the asylum process more efficient and ensure fairness. https://t.co/HNsLDNLwZg — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 18, 2021

The measures come as audio was leaked, where the DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas told border agents that the system would reach a "breaking" point unless urgent actions were taken.