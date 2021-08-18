    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

US Implements New Measures at the Border Following DHS Scandal

  • The measures come as audio was leaked, where the DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas told border agents that the system would reach a

    The measures come as audio was leaked, where the DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas told border agents that the system would reach a "breaking" point unless urgent actions were taken. | Photo: Twitter/ @RevoSports2021

Published 18 August 2021
Opinion

"These proposed changes will significantly improve DHS’s and DOJ’s ability to more promptly and efficiently consider the asylum claims of individuals encountered at or near the border while ensuring fundamental fairness," the Department of Homeland (DHS) Security said in a statement. 

The U.S. government confirmed on Wednesday a plan to reinforce the migration mechanisms at the Southern border to tackle the crisis which reports the largest numbers of asylum seekers in the last 20 years.

RELATED:

US Deal: Troops in Central America to Stem Migration Tide

The main changes include increasing the staff and the number of border agents, as well as authorizing asylum officers to grant or deny the asylum request after the migrants pass the border, skipping the current court hearing.

"These proposed changes will significantly improve DHS’s and DOJ’s ability to more promptly and efficiently consider the asylum claims of individuals encountered at or near the border while ensuring fundamental fairness," the Department of Homeland (DHS) Security said in a statement.

The measures come as audio was leaked, where the DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas told border agents that the system would reach a "breaking" point unless urgent actions were taken.

Tags

US migrant crisis Border crisis

People

Alejandro Mayorkas

Reuters
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.