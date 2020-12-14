US Implements Enforcement Measures on Two Iranian Officials

This new unilateral action is inserted among those that the US maintains against the government and people of Iran.

The US Department of the Treasury (US) published on Monday a communiqué in which it revealed the application of unilateral coercive measures against two high officials of the Ministry of Intelligence and Security of Iran (MOIS), for the alleged "kidnapping and detention" of the ex-agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Robert A. "Bob" Levinson.

The US entity detailed that Levinson was allegedly arrested on March 9 2007 on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, off the southern coast of Iran, and to date the authorities of the Islamic country have not issued any results from the disappearance of the FBI official.

The US agency then threatened to continue to impose pressure on public and private entities and Iranian citizens for actions that go against US interests.

"The United States will always prioritize the safety and security of the American people and will continue to aggressively pursue those who played a role in the detention and likely death of Mr. Levinson," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

According to U.S. official, the Iranian officials involved with the disappearance of the FBI agent in the Middle East are Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai.

Treasury sanctions senior Iranian intelligence officers involved in the abduction and detention of Robert Levinson https://t.co/HGs750sloX — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) December 14, 2020

Thus, the measures imposed against members of the Iranian government consist of blocking, through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), all of Baseri and Khazai's assets in the US.

Likewise, they are restricted from carrying out financial transactions, as well as preventing external entities from carrying out operations with them.

"In addition, any foreign financial institution that knowingly conducts or facilitates a significant transaction for or on behalf of the persons designated today may be subject to accounts payable or correspondents in the U.S.," the Treasury Department's announcement states.