US House Passes Bill To Boost Stimulus Checks To $2,000

For the U.S. citizens can receive that amount, however, the Republican-controlled Senate must approve the proposal.

The Democrats-held House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to boost the second round of federal direct payments to US$2,000 for individuals in the new relief package.

The vote came after President Donald Trump asked Congress to increase the amount of stimulus checks. After holding up the legislation for a few days, the outgoing president signed the bipartisan package into law Sunday night.

Following months of deadlock over the size and scope of the relief package, Democratic and Republican lawmakers finally reached a deal on a US$900-billion relief plan.

The House and Senate both approved the package a week ago, along with US$1.4 trillion in government funding for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30, 2021, sending the spending bill to the president to sign into law.

Trump said in a last-second announcement that he wanted Congress to increase the amount in the stimulus checks, and threatened not to sign the bill if changes were not made.

The president asked lawmakers to boost stimulus checks to US$2,000 for individuals or US$4,000 for couples. According to the bill, a family of four would receive up to US$2,400.

The president's call was embraced by Democrats, who have advocated for higher direct payments, but was frowned upon by some Republicans, who aimed to hold down the plan's overall cost.

Trump eventually signed off the US$2.3-trillion spending package, averting a government shutdown and delivering aid to individuals and businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.

The president, however, expected the Congress to vote on separate legislation to increase stimulus checks to US$2,000.

The House passed the US$2,000 direct payments in a fast-track procedure that needed two-thirds support. But it remains to be seen whether a Republican-controlled Senate would go along with it, as many Republicans in the chamber even oppose a US$1,200 check, as approved in the CARES Act in late March.