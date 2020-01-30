US House Blocks Trump's Ability to Wage War Against Iran

This move by the U.S. House of Representatives comes three weeks after President Trump ordered the assassination of Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Thursday in favor of restricting President Donald Trump's ability to launch military attacks against Iran.

According to NBC, the bill at the U.S. House of Representatives received 288 votes in favor of restricting Trump's authorization to launch military attacks against the Islamic Republic.

The new bill approves two measures that will prevent Trump from being able to wage war against Iran, something he claims he is avoiding, despite his aggressiveness towards the Middle East nation.

The first measure will block any funding for the use of a military offensive against Iran without congressional approval. The second measure repeals the 2002 resolution that authorized military force against the Saddam Hussein regime in Iraq and has since been invoked by successive presidents pursuing fights against new enemies. It passed 236-166.

Earlier in the week, Trump threatened to veto both measures, as it would restrict his power as commander-in-chief.

“After authorizing a disastrous, $738 billion military budget that placed no restrictions on this president from starting an unauthorized war with Iran, Congress now has an opportunity to change course,” Rep. Ro Khanna said in a statement. “Our legislation blocks Pentagon funding for any unilateral actions this president takes to wage war against Iran without Congressional authorization.”

The second measure, to repeal the 2002 Iraq war authorization, was led by Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and co-sponsored by 131 Democrats, two Republicans and the independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan.

Trump's wreckless behavior at the start of the new year almost led to a military confrontation between the U.S. and Iranian forces. While Iran did respond to the U.S.' assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the situation could have been much worse had cooler heads not prevailed.