US Homeland Security Border Crisis Exposed in Leaked Audio

Broadcaster Fox News released leaked audio of Mayorkas speaking to border agents remarking that the migrant crisis "is unsustainable" and they "can´t continue like this." The comments were made on Thursday after it was reported that over 212,000 asylum seekers were stopped in July alone.

"A couple of days ago I was down in Mexico, and I said look, you know, if, if our borders are the first line of defense, we're going to lose and this is unsustainable," Mayorkas said. "We can't continue like this, our people in the field cant continue and our system isn't built for it," the official added.

Moreover, in the audio Myorkas confirms that Biden's administration seeks to keep in place the infamous Title 42, which allows for immediate deportations of families due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The official had avoided referring to the crisis as such and called it "challenge," instead. In addition, the Homeland Security chief pledge to hire another 2,000 border agents as the system is reaching a breaking point.