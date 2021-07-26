US Health Workers Demand Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

The American Medical Association and another 50 groups remarked that "getting vaccinated is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers to put patients first."

U.S. health workers issued a joint statement on Monday demanding mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in this sector amid growing cases of the Delta variant.

The American Medical Association and another 50 groups remarked that "getting vaccinated is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers to put patients first."

BREAKING: Justice Dept says governments and private companies can MANDATE #Covid19 #vaccines. It's happening... — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 26, 2021

"As we move towards full FDA [Food and Drug Administration] approval of the currently available vaccines, all health care workers should get vaccinated for their health, and to protect their colleagues, families, residents of long-term care facilities and patients," the statement adds.

In response, the Justice Department said on Monday that governments and private companies can mandate COVID-19 vaccination. The health workers warned that vaccination within the sector decreased to the extent that only 59 percent of personnel in nursing homes and long care facilities have received at least one shot of the vaccine.