US Health Workers Demand Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

"As we move towards full FDA [Food and Drug Administration] approval of the currently available vaccines, all health care workers should get vaccinated for their health, and to protect their colleagues, families, residents of long-term care facilities and patients," the statement adds.
In response, the Justice Department said on Monday that governments and private companies can mandate COVID-19 vaccination. The health workers warned that vaccination within the sector decreased to the extent that only 59 percent of personnel in nursing homes and long care facilities have received at least one shot of the vaccine.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 is around 90% effective against the highly contagious Delta variant of the new coronavirus, according to its developers. | pic.twitter.com/lYP9on5o2B