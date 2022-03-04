US Havana Embassy to Resume Limited Visa Services in Cuba

The Trump administration closed its consular services in Havana, under the pretext of unexplained health incidents reported here in 2017 by U.S. diplomats, for which science has found no cause.

The United States embassy in Havana is preparing to issue emigrant visas in a limited and gradual manner, the charge d'affaires Timothy Zúñiga-Brown reported on Thursday.

In a meeting with the press, the diplomat pointed out that the Consular Section in this capital will continue to provide essential services to U.S. citizens and limited processing of emergency visas for non-immigrants.

According to various media reports, while working towards this goal, the U.S. embassy in Guyana will continue to be the main place of processing for visa applicants for Cuban migrants.

The U.S. Embassy in Havana will initiate limited resumption of some immigrant visa services, as part of the broader expansion of the Embassy’s functions to facilitate diplomatic and civil society engagement and to expand the provision of consular services. pic.twitter.com/cN4pX1HOfV — Embajada de los Estados Unidos en Cuba (@USEmbCuba) March 3, 2022

The decision is announced after months of an ongoing campaign on the social network Twitter asking the United States government to resume consular work at its embassy in Havana, with messages impregnated with the hashtag #ConsularServicesInCuba.

The Trump administration closed its consular services in Havana, and reduced the staff of the embassy dramatically, under the pretext of unexplained health incidents reported here in 2017 by U.S. diplomats. To date science has found no cause and reports from the U.S. State Department revealed government mismanagement.

US announces increase in staff at its Havana embassy and the resumption of some immigrant visa services.



Guyana will still be the primary processing location.



Trump cut Cuba's embassy staff in 2017 following unexplained health incidents. https://t.co/nz5ukcna7w via @nbcnews — Carmen Sesin (@c_sesin) March 3, 2022

That decision had an impact on the suspension of the family reunification program and the granting of visas, since Cubans are forced to go to third countries for all their procedures, which increases costs and provides no certainty of approval.

In addition, according to Cuban authorities, the cessation of legal channels and the strengthening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade which took place under the Trump administration stimulate irregular migration from the island, to the point of putting lives at risk.