US Has No Right to Extend Arms Embargo Against Iran: Envoy

Washington is demanding the U.N. Security Council extend the arms embargo against Iran and has threatened to impose more sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations said on Sunday that the U.S. calls for the extension of a UN Security Council arms embargo on Iran lack legal standing in international law, Press TV reported.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations "wrongly" believes Washington retains the right to snap back sanctions against Tehran under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, said Majid Takht-Ravanchi.

Washington is no longer a "participant" in the 2016 Iranian nuclear deal, Takht-Ravanchi noted, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal two years ago.

Under Resolution 2231, arms embargo on Iran will be lifted in October 2020. However, the United States says it is considering "every possibility" to renew the UN Security Council ban on selling conventional arms to Iran.

Iran has said it would not accept the renewal of UN arms ban against the Islamic republic.