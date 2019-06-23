US Governor Signs Law Allowing Church a Private Police Force in Alabama

The law approved two weeks ago allows the Birmingham-based mega-church to set-up a private law enforcement department which would have the same powers as regular police.

United States (U.S.) governor from the southern state of Alabama, Kay Ivey, has signed a law permitting Briarwood Presbyterian Church to establish its own police force for its church and school campuses.

According to a church statement, the private police will allow them to protect the institution’s average 3,500 worshipers, as well as Briarwood Christian School, a private K-12 institution, with an enrollment of about 2,000 students.

However, executive director of the ACLU of Alabama, Randall Marshall, says the law could allow the church to cover-up criminal activity that occurs on its campuses yet expects the legislation to be challenged in the courts.

A similar measure was first proposed four years ago but then dismissed in 2017 as it unconstitutionally grants the government power to a religious institution, in violation of the Establishment Clause.

The new policy is scheduled to go into effect this fall.