News > U.S.

US Government’s Decision on Booster Vaccines Moves Forward

    A few countries are also beginning to offer a third booster dose to their citizens based on evidence that the initial protection from vaccines wanes over time, or that an extra shot may help prevent infection against Delta. | Photo: Twitter @inquirerdotnet

Published 18 August 2021
Opinion

Public health officials have not determined if booster doses are needed for the general population. There is not yet much data on the relative risks and benefits of complete revaccination.

The increase of Covid-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has prompted the Government's decision to administer a booster vaccine to immunized people, The New York Times stated on Wednesday.

The measure is to be announced this week. The newspaper informed that the vaccine would be administered to vulnerable groups by mid-September, recalling doubts a month ago about the need to administer a third anti-Covid dose in the country.

Given the high transmission rate of the Delta variant, in which the number of Covid-19 patients in unvaccinated people and those with a complete vaccination scheme increased in July, Apoorva Mandavilli, a science reporter for this newspaper, warned about the contagions in the latter population group.

Mandavilli pointed out that data provided by California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia confirmed higher percentages of immunized patients than previously expected among those coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, although this trend is not generalized.

According to officials, despite the contagions, the so-called progressive infections in fully immunized persons are not common, and most seriously ill patients who die are not vaccinated.

"The main conclusion is that vaccines are really excellent, but they are not a perfect shield against the Delta variant. Vaccinated people should be careful, especially if they are at high risk," she concluded.

