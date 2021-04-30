US Government Silent A Year After Attack on Cuban Embassy in DC

Today marks one year since the terrorist attack with an assault rifle was perpetrated against the Cuban embassy in the United States, without the U.S. government having issued a statement condemning the act.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry has denounced the dangers of this attitude on several occasions since it encourages the execution of similar actions by violent individuals and groups in U.S. territory.

On April 30, 2020, in the early hours of the morning, the Cuban citizen Alexander Alazo fired 32 projectiles from a semi-automatic rifle against Cuba's diplomatic headquarters in the United States, endangering the lives of 10 officials who were in the building.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, and it only caused material damage to the building; however, the White House opted for silence instead of rejecting the incident, which was considered a serious violation by Cuba.

Precisely, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez today criticized the U.S. policy against terrorism. In his Twitter account, the Cuban Foreign Minister recalled that the U.S. government refuses to qualify this aggression as a terrorist act.

"However (the United States) has the shamelessness to qualify the Cuban State as a sponsor of terrorism," the head of the diplomacy of the Caribbean nation wrote.

The Cuban Foreign Minister himself said last year that this attitude of the U.S. administration made them accomplices of the event.

Hace un año, la @EmbaCubaUS fue objeto de un ataque armado con fusil de asalto.



El gobierno de EEUU aún rehusa calificarlo como acto terrorista, sin embargo tiene la desvergüenza de calificar al Estado cubano como patrocinador del terrorismo.#TerrorismoNuncaMas#NoAlTerrorismo pic.twitter.com/TXIaUwrRWP — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) April 30, 2021

"A year ago, the @EmbaCubaUS was the target of an armed assault rifle attack. The US government still refuses to qualify it as a terrorist act, yet has the shamelessness to label the Cuban state as a sponsor of terrorism."

Likewise, he pointed out that this terrorist act resulted from the aggressive and hateful policy and discourse of the U.S. government against the island and the permanent instigation to violence by U.S. politicians, including high-ranking officials of the State Department.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry also insisted that silence, in this case, could become an incentive for those who identify diplomatic headquarters as targets for violent attacks.

One year later, the U.S. continues without condemning those events, while groups and individuals with a history of terrorist attacks against Cuba continue to operate with impunity in that country.

Likewise, U.S. agencies maintain multi-million dollar financing to foment subversion in the largest Caribbean island, as can be verified in the payrolls of those entities and denounced by national media.