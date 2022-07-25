US Government Finances Opposition to Maya Train Project - AMLO

"From Mexico City and different parts of the country, there are pseudo-environmentalists financed by the U.S. government," AMLO said regarding those in the country who oppose the project.

The Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has previously declared the Mayan Train a matter of national security, issuing an order to resume work on section 5 of the Mayan Train in the state of Quintana Roo on the Yucatán peninsula.

Speaking during his July 25 morning conference, López Obrador said there is no contempt of court or risk of criminal sanctions against public officials, having ordered the resumption of work on the Mayan Train project, although a judge suspended the work.

According to the President, this decision was made because "from Mexico City and different parts of the country there are pseudo-environmentalists financed by the US Government, and they are promoting these injunctions."

"So we are resorting to a procedure established by law, which is to declare this work of national security, for many reasons because a foreign government (U.S.) is intervening because money is being lost from the budget, because it is a priority work because delaying tactics are being applied, because there is no expeditious justice," AMLO said.

AMLO said that "there is an opposition political mafia group" that opposes the Mayan Train. "They feel like the owners of Mexico and they try to stop the country's transformation and want corruption and impunity to continue."

The President named businessman Claudio X. González, former Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) José Ramón Cossío, and academic María Amparo Casar as some of the individuals promoting appeals and protests against the project above.

All this even though there are no conflicts with the inhabitants of the project's area of operation, and they have never spoken out pro-environment, according to AMLO.