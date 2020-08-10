US: Gas Explosion Destroys Homes in a Baltimore Neighborhood

One person was killed and seven people were injured after a gas explosion in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood Monday morning, according to latest reports.

A gas explosion leveled three rowhouses in the Reisterstown Station neighborhood in Northwest U.S. city of Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday morning, leaving a woman dead and at least seven other people injured, according to the local authorities latest reports.

Fire officials described it as a natural gas explosion but said the exact cause was under investigation.

As well as destroying three homes in the 4200 block of Labyrinth Road, the blast pummeled multiple adjacent houses, in some cases blowing out windows, tearing doors from hinges, and knocking people indoors off their feet.

Here some images of today's fatal explosion in northwest Baltimore, 4200 block of Labyrinth Rd. We are assisting @BaltimoreFire with this emergency. EA pic.twitter.com/3hBc94Sa7M — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 10, 2020

The woman who perished was pronounced dead at the scene, and the injured were transported to a hospital in serious condition, said Ms. Blair Adams, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department who described the blast as “a major gas explosion.”

Neighbors dashed to the scene to search for survivors buried in the rubble. More than 200 emergency responders quickly joined the search, and trained dogs were brought in to assist as rescue efforts continued Monday afternoon.

Workers for the utility company, Baltimore Gas and Electric - the country’s oldest gas company- shut off gas to the entire block, a spokesman said.

Officials were trying to determine exactly how the explosion was touched off. The investigation will include inspection of gas mains and service piping leading to properties and gas meters, as well as nearby appliances, the gas company said in a statement.

First responders continued working late into the afternoon and were “ready to be here throughout the night,” said Baltimore City Fire Department’s spokeswoman Blair Adams.