US Gannett Journalists Go on Strike

Currently, many U.S. journalists earn so little that they need public assistance and private charity to make ends meet.

On Monday, hundreds of journalists joined a strike to demand a change in management at Gannett, a business group that controls newspapers like USA Today.

Their protest coincides with Gannett's annual meeting of shareholders who have been asked by protesters to withdraw their trust from CEO Mike Reed.

"He has cut journalists' salaries and benefits, forcing many to seek employment elsewhere. Many Gannett journalists now earn so little that they need public assistance and private charity to make ends meet," NYC-based NewsGuild said.

Since Gannett merged with GateHouse Media in November 2022, problems have piled up, journalists said.

Solidarity with @AustinNewsGuild and all @Gannett journalists on strike https://t.co/McLzPlc4Bd — United Musicians and Allied Workers (@UMAW_) June 5, 2023

At that time, the group owned 261 headers, of which fifty have disappeared. Likewise, the union denounces that Gannet's shares have sunk by almost 70 percent, much more than other media such as The New York Times. Today, Gannet's shares plunged over 13 percent.

Two weeks ago, journalists wrote to Gannett shareholders asking them to withdraw their support for Reed, stressing that his mismanagement has demoralized newsrooms and deprived reporters of the resources they need to produce quality journalism.

"Reed's shortsightedness is tarnishing the company's reputation, driving away subscribers and forcing talented people out," they said.