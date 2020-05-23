US: Florida Reaches 50,127 COVID-19 Cases With 676 New Ones

Florida's Health Department Saturday confirmed that the number of the COVID-19 cases in this state reached 50,127, of which 2,232 resulted in the death of the patients. The authorities reported that 676 positive cases and 42 more deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

Among Florida's 67 counties, the largest number of confirmed infections have occurred in Miami-Dade (16,694) and Broward (6,649) so far. In these two counties, economic activity is slowing down for this reason.

Since last Wednesday, all of Florida has been out of confinement and in phase one of the economic recovery, although the rules for the new normality are not applied at the same time everywhere.

Since March 1, when the first coronavirus case was recorded in Florida, the total number of deaths in Miami-Dale is 629 and in Broward it is 292.

To date, over 9,300 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 throughout the state and over 858,000 tests have been performed.

In prisons and nursing homes, which have become major outbreaks of the disease, the COVID-19 cases continue to grow among inmates and guardians.

As of Saturday morning, 1,290 COVID-19 cases had been recorded among inmates and 248 cases among guardians. Eleven inmates have died, according to the Florida Department of Prisons, which has reported no deaths among staff.​​​​​​​

The U.S. has reported 1,655,670 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 98,145 deaths. Currently, this country concentrates 30.8 percent of the world's total number of cases (5,369,065).