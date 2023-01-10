US: Floods Leave at Least 14 Deaths in California

Heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected for this Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The California state governor's office said Tuesday that severe storms caused flooding that killed at least 14 people in California, U.S., and led to the evacuation of several areas of this region.

"Winter storms have killed 14 Californians or more than the wildfires of the past two years," the state governor said on social media.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, declared a state of emergency for this area.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected this Tuesday and Wednesday, based on forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Here's the #weather snapshot for #Wednesday:

-The atmospheric river pattern into #California will re-focus mainly across northern portion of the Golden State with heavy rain and mountain snow

-A few strong to severe storms will be possible in the Mid Mississippi and Ohio Valleys pic.twitter.com/ideC0gsgzA — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 10, 2023

According to the Power Outages website, in charge of keeping the statistics of users without electricity in real time, 139 452 people have a service interruption.

In the city of Paso Robles, located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, a child disappeared after being swept away by the strong current formed by flash floodwaters when he was going to school with his mother.

Likewise, the authorities ordered an evacuation in the Montecito region, where several personalities have properties valued at millions of dollars.